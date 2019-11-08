Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in Horley crash

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Horley, police said.

In a statement on Twitter, Surrey Police said: “Male pedestrian seriously injured following collision w/blue Honda Jazz in Victoria Rd #Horley 5.25pm 7/11.”

The car driver was uninjured in the collision, which closed the road during the incident yesterday (November 8) according to police.

The road has now reopened according to traffic reports.

A police spokesman urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting PR/P19259133.

