Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in Horley crash

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a crash with a car in Horley, police said.
In a statement on Twitter, Surrey Police said: “Male pedestrian seriously injured following collision w/blue Honda Jazz in Victoria Rd #Horley 5.25pm 7/11.”
The car driver was uninjured in the collision, which closed the road during the incident yesterday (November 8) according to police.
The road has now reopened according to traffic reports.
A police spokesman urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting PR/P19259133.
Read more: Warning over thefts from Sussex churchgoers
Read more: ‘What next - horses wearing nappies?’ - readers react to Horsham manure row
Read more: Horsham schools warn parents of ‘county lines’ drug gangs targeting children