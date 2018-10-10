People welcome Crawley school expansion plan

People have welcomed plans to expand a Crawley school.

Manor Green Primary School wants to increase the space for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The pupils at the community special school, in Ifield, Crawley, are aged two to 11.

School admissions across West Sussex have been increasing over the last five years and that includes the number of children with SEND.

A consultation has begun on the proposals which include building two new classrooms and more group space.

People welcomed the bid on our Facebook page.

Pauline Covey said: “They do a great job with children who need extra help. So let it expand if they can help more efficiently.”

Dan Slim Weston added: “If there’s a need for more seats at schools then who could argue? Fundamental part of society.”

Faye Wright said it was a ‘great idea’ but thought changes needed to be made to make school drop-offs easier.

‘It’s a fantastic school but the only problem is the entrance for mini buses and cars dropping off for both primary and the college using same entrance. There needs to be either extra lanes for mini buses or more space for quick drop offs etc, sometimes can be in a queue for 15-20 mins while mini buses unload,’ she said.

Rachel Finch added: “Needs more than 2 additional classrooms! There’s too many SEN children struggling in mainstream because there are not enough places in specialist schools!”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The school caters for children with a wide range of needs, particularly those with moderate and severe learning difficulties, including social and communication difficulties and autism.

“The school opened in 2004 and is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.”

Cllr Richard Burrett, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I hope people with an interest in education in the Crawley area will engage with this consultation and tell us what they think of the plans.”

The consultation runs until November 13 and can be found online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/ManorGreen