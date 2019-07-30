100 Crawley employees transform Scout campsite in just one day

A charity team building event saw more than 100 Crawley employees come together to renovate and refurbish the Beacon Hill campsite for the Horsham District Scouts Association. In just one day, staff Collins

Aerospace, based in Gatwick Road, dedicated their skills and talents to fix fences, build benches, paint and deep-clean the scout’s hut, renovate the car parking area, rebuild campfire circles, design and make new signs, and perform a general clean and tidy.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin also joined the event on Wednesday, July 10, to perform the grand re-opening of the campsite, and said he was pleased to be part of the charity day.

Anthony Smith, Beacon Hill Campsite chairman, and 3rd Horsham Scouts Group Scout leader, Alison Styles, were extremely grateful for the hard work of the volunteers.

Anthony said: “I want to offer a big thank you to Collins Aerospace.

“The work the team completed in a day would have taken the campsite committee over a year to complete.”

Horsham Scout District provides oversight of the delivery of scouting programmes through 17 Scout Groups and ten Explorer Units located in the northern part of Horsham District Council’s administrative area.

Beacon Hill Campsite is owned by the Horsham Scout District. The campsite covers 14.5 hectares (36 acres) and is situated in natural woodland on the outskirts of Horsham, close to Colgate forest.

The hut is be used as overnight accommodation. There are several camping areas and a large field and woodland areas, a nature trail, a campfire circle and a separate quiet area for personal reflection.

The campsite is ideal for teaching young people basic camping skills such as bivouacking and backwoods cooking and lends itself to camps of any duration.

Baz Panchal, 3rd Horsham Cubs and Scouts leader and Collins Aerospace employee, who organized the charity refurbishment event, said: “Collins Aerospace is pleased to have the opportunity to make a difference for Beacon Hill campsite.

“I would like to thank everyone for an amazing day supporting the local Horsham scouts community.

“Special thanks to Xpress Group for donating the campsite signs, and Starbucks Horsham and Edgar’s Fruits for providing refreshments and snacks throughout the day.”

