14 RSPCA dogs closest to Crawley ready to be re-homed - in pictures

Here are the 13 dogs with the RSPCA who are closest to Crawley and available for re-homing. Visit rspca.org.uk/home for more information about re-homing dogs.
1. Dizzy
Dizzy came in on the 14th of March via another rescue. She was an unclaimed stray. Dizzy is an active, happy girl who enjoys her walks. She is becoming more loving and affectionate everyday and enjoys her cuddles. Brighton Animal Centre, Braypool Lane, BN1 8ZH
2. Copper
Copper came in as his previous owner could not cope with him. He is a 16 month old,male, Husky cross German Shepherd. Copper is at Brighton Animal Centre, Braypool Lane, BN1 8ZH
3. Rosa
This beautiful soul is Rosa, she is a 6-year-old staffy. She is gentle, loving, kind and willing to please. She is highly intelligent and learns things quickly. Surrey Woking & District Branch
4. Lottie and Lola
Lottie and Lola, they come as a pair as they are inseparable. They are both beagles and true to their breed highly intelligent and have acute instincts for scents, they are looking for their forever home with a family who understands fully their breed and needs. Surrey Woking & District Branch