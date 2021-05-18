Lottie and Lola

14 RSPCA dogs closest to Crawley ready to be re-homed - in pictures

There was an increase nationwide of animals being adopted during the last year and there are still many waiting for a new home.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:04 pm

Here are the 13 dogs with the RSPCA who are closest to Crawley and available for re-homing. Visit rspca.org.uk/home for more information about re-homing dogs.

1. Dizzy

Dizzy came in on the 14th of March via another rescue. She was an unclaimed stray. Dizzy is an active, happy girl who enjoys her walks. She is becoming more loving and affectionate everyday and enjoys her cuddles. Brighton Animal Centre, Braypool Lane, BN1 8ZH

2. Copper

Copper came in as his previous owner could not cope with him. He is a 16 month old,male, Husky cross German Shepherd. Copper is at Brighton Animal Centre, Braypool Lane, BN1 8ZH

3. Rosa

This beautiful soul is Rosa, she is a 6-year-old staffy. She is gentle, loving, kind and willing to please. She is highly intelligent and learns things quickly. Surrey Woking & District Branch

4. Lottie and Lola

Lottie and Lola, they come as a pair as they are inseparable. They are both beagles and true to their breed highly intelligent and have acute instincts for scents, they are looking for their forever home with a family who understands fully their breed and needs. Surrey Woking & District Branch

