16 RSPCA dogs closest to Crawley ready to be re-homed - in pictures

Here are the 16 dogs with the RSPCA who are closest to Crawley and available for re-homing. Visit rspca.org.uk/home for more information about re-homing dogs.
1. Alfie
Alfie is looking for a fresh start with a kind, caring and committed adult family. He needs a home where he can live as the only pet. Alfie is at Southridge Animal Centre
2. Bella
Beautiful Bella has had a bit of an unsettling time recently and is really hoping that this time around her new home will be her forever home! Bella is at Southridge Animal Centre
3. Gracie
Gracie is looking for a new home after her new owners found they were unable to meet her welfare needs and asked RSPCA inspectors for help. Gracie is a lively girl and is looking for a family experienced in owning medium to large breed, young boisterous dogs. Gracie is at Millbrook Animal Centre.
4. Hattie
Hattie will need an experienced owner who is prepared to continue her training classes. Cockers are a working breed and as such have a high drive which needs addressing. Hattie is at Southridge Animal Centre.