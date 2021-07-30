Cherry Class

24 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Hilltop, Broadfield East, Langley Green, Langshott, and Manorfield

We have started the summer holidays and a bunch of new starters are now fully-fledged pupils.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:48 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:51 pm

And in September a whole new host of new starters will join primary and infant schools in town.

We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 14 years ago.

1. Langley Green School

Apple class

2. Gossops Green Primary

Gossops Green Primary

3. Fairway Infant School Copthorne

RW Class

4. Fairway Infant School

RP Class

