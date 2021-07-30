24 photos of Crawley and Horley school new starters from 2007 - including Hilltop, Broadfield East, Langley Green, Langshott, and Manorfield
We have started the summer holidays and a bunch of new starters are now fully-fledged pupils.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:48 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:51 pm
And in September a whole new host of new starters will join primary and infant schools in town.
We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 14 years ago.
Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Tag them in our Facebook post
Page 1 of 6