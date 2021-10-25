A total of 14,736 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Crawley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 25 (Monday), up from 14,495 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Crawley now stands at 13,102 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 13,254.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 119,825 over the period, to 8,809,774.

The figure does not include cases reported in Wales on Monday, due to a technical issue at Public Health Wales.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Crawley.

The dashboard shows 210 people had died in the area by October 25 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,221 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Crawley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,937 people had received both jabs by October 24 (Sunday) – 70 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.