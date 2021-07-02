27 photos to take you back to a night out in Crawley 11 years ago
Freedom Day is coming ever nearer - so we might be able to go out and hug our mates in a night club soon
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:29 am
But while we wait for that day - here is another batch of photos from a night out in Crawley in 2009 and 2010.
Did you enjoy the Crawley nightlife at Liquid Envy back then? See if you can spot anyone you recognise! If you do, share the link with them or tag them in the comments on our Facebook post.
You can see our previous galleries by clicking here, here, here, here and here!
Page 1 of 7