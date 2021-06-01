31 more photos to take you back to a night out in Crawley in the 00s
It won't be long now - hopefully - until we are back in pubs, bars and clubs posing for a photo.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:25 pm
We have dived into the Observer archives once again to see what a night out at the Crawley club looked like in 2009 and 2010.
Did you enjoy the Crawley nightlife at Liquid Envy in 2009 and 2010? See if you can spot anyone you recognise! If you do, share the link with them or tag them in the comments on our Facebook post.
