Crawley Remembrance Day service and parade 2021

32 pictures of Crawley's Remembrance Day parade and service 2021

Hundreds of veterans, cadets, servicemen, families and residents turned out for the Crawley Remembrance Day and Service in town today (Sunday, November 14).

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 15th November 2021, 7:26 am

The day started with a parade - which included Sea cadets, Royal Air Force cadets and Army cadets, as well as veterans, Cubs, Beavers and Girl Guides - and ended at St John's Baptist Church.

This was followed by a service led by Revd Steve Burston where people inside and outside of the church could hear, before a the wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

MP Henry Smith, acting Mayor Morgan Flack, Deputy Lieutenant Julia Aisbitt, West Sussex County Council representative Bob Lanzer and Crawley Borough Council chief executive Natalie Brahma-Pearl all laid wreaths as well as representatives from all the cadet groups, the Police, The Breakfast Cub, SSAFA and, in their 100th year, the Royal British Legion.

Captain Paul Furber kept everyone who attended informed on what was going on and who was laying the wreaths.

1. Crawley Remembrance Day service and parade 2021

Sea cadets

2. Crawley Remembrance Day service and parade 2021

Crawley Remembrance Day service and parade 2021

3. Crawley Remembrance Day service and parade 2021

The parade through the High Street

4. Crawley Remembrance Day service and parade 2021

Veterans in the parade

