A24 in Horsham blocked following accident

The A24 in Horsham is currently blocked following an accident this evening (May 31). Queuing traffic has been reported, with congestion to Broadheath Bridge. Delays have been reported following the accident on the A24 in Horsham The accident happened at the B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout).