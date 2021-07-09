Age UK in Crawley set to welcome over-50s to new café

Aimed at people over-50, initially the café will be open 9am-1pm each Wednesday, but opening days are likely to increase as demand does. The café will offer a light breakfast menu, cakes, snacks and a daily special for lunch at 12pm.

On fine days, people will be able to sit in the lovely garden, which has been given a makeover during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Christine Saunders, Crawley development manager at Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove said “We’re really excited to be inviting our old friends back and hopefully seeing some new faces at the centre.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is to open a new café called Sunny Side up at its Crawley centre in Town Barn Road on Wednesday, July 14

"We know many people are still anxious about socialising following the pandemic, so we’re re-opening slowly and safely with Sunny Side Up being one of the first steps.

"Over time we hope to have a whole new timetable of activities and services at our centre and in the community.

"This is still such a tough time for older people. In some cases Covid-19 has increased loneliness, frailty and dementia progression, so it’s vital we’re there for those who need us.

"We can’t wait to get Sunny Side Up open and see some smiles back on faces.”

Age UK WSBH quickly adapted in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. It offered information and advice, doorstep deliveries, emergency welfare and safety support for the most vulnerable, telephone befriending and wellbeing advice.

The charity is now gradually re-opening centres and restarting activities in line with Government guidance.

Sunny Side Up café will be at: Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, The Crawley Centre, 1 Town Barn Road, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex, RH11 7XG.