Air cadets from Crawley perform for Her Majesty The Queen at Balmoral

Three air cadets from Crawley took part in a private Beating Retreat for Her Majesty The Queen

The three members of XIX Crawley Squadron were part of the Sussex Wing RAF Air Cadets who recently performed at Balmoral Castle in a private Beating Retreat organised by Major Ross Munro former Officer for Cadet Forces Pipes & Drums.

Cpl Ewan Bradbury, snare drummer, Cpl Dylan Ledlie, snare drummer, and Flight Sgt James Aird, drum major, were invited to perform.

The cadets practise piping and Highland drumming in Crawley on a regular basis and are offered training at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.

The cadets also played at Horse Guards & Edinburgh Castle this year. This Sunday (September 15) they will perform in the County Mall Remembering The Battle Of Britain and will perform a Flash Mob with support from the local Civilian Pipe Band, Gatwick Caledonian, under the new Pipe Major Iain Raymond.