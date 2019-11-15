Airline fined after illegally flying pet dogs into Gatwick

An airline has been fined more than £4,000 for illegally flying pet dogs into Gatwick Airport.

A court heard on Friday how dogs illegally travelled in Norwegian Air UK aircraft four times between February and July this year, according to West Sussex County Council.

Dogs were illegally flown into Gatwick Airport

The council says the airline was fined £4,200 and ordered to pay £334.86 in costs along with a £140 victim surcharge at Worthing Magistrates Court following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards.

A council spokesman said: “None of these animals were recognised assistance dogs and in two cases the dogs had not had the required tapeworm treatment for entry into the UK.

“This meant they were not compliant with the ‘PETS’ travel scheme.”

The court heard, says the council, that the airline had previous warnings from West Sussex Trading Standards for illegally transporting animals and had “accepted simple cautions for similar offences.”

West Sussex trading standards team manager Peter Aston said: “Although the dogs were compliant with their rabies vaccinations, it is vital that all other inoculations are also up to date to avoid transmission to people and other animals.

“For the safety of other passengers it is important that only bona-fide assistance dogs, trained by recognised training organisations, are allowed to travel in the cabin of aircraft.”