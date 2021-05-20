Almost a third of children in Crawley living in poverty

Figures from 2019-20 show that 32 per cent of children in Crawley are living in poverty, in comparison to 30 per cent in 2014-15.

The statistics also show that 7,932 children are now living in poverty, in comparison to 7,003 five year ago.

Crawley’s figures are slightly higher than the national average, which is at 30 per cent, and significantly higher than the South East average of 23.8 per cent.

Almost a third of children are living in poverty in Crawley according to the latest figures from national poverty charity Turn2us. Picture courtesy of Shutterstock

The percentage of child poverty in England has increased by 2.2 per cent, to 28.3 per cent since 2014-15, while the South East average has dropped 0.6 per cent, to 24.4 per cent, in the same period.

The research was carried out by Loughborough University for the End Child Poverty coalition.

Stagnating incomes, high housing costs and cuts to the social security system have pushed many families to the brink.

The rise in poverty comes despite most families working. The proportion of children living in poverty who are in working households has increased from 67 per cent five years ago to 75 per cent now.

Sara Willcocks, head of external affairs at Turn2us, said: “The impact of growing up in poverty is well documented; children in low income households have worse mental and physical health, they do less well in schools and have fewer opportunities in the future.

“This is why it is morally unacceptable for any child, let alone millions, to be allowed to grow up in financial hardship.

“Unfortunately, our children are now paying the debt for a decade of austerity, cuts and freezes.

“Wages have been allowed to remain low, rents have been free to rise and nothing has been done to tackle the soaring cost of living.

“If the government truly believes in compassion and justice, ministers must fully commit to solving it.

“We are urging the Prime Minister to listen to our recommendations and include them in a comprehensive strategy to end child poverty once and for all.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Latest figures show that the number of children in absolute poverty has fallen by 300,000 since 2010.

“We are committed to supporting families most in need, spending billions more on welfare and planning a long-term route out of poverty by protecting jobs through furlough and helping people find new work through our Plan for Jobs.