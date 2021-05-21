Pictures from the Nightingale family album discovered by Kate Wilson from Looe, Cornwall

Amazing photos of well-known Crawley family found in Cornwall

An amazing photo album of treasured memories from a well-known Crawley family has been discovered by a woman in Cornwall.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:50 am

Kate Wilson, from Looe, found the album when her father was sorting through her grandmother’s belongings a few years ago, and she is now looking to reunite the album with the living relatives of the Crawley-based Nightingale family.

A selection of the photos, dating back to 1934, can be viewed here.

1.

Photo: Kate Wilson

2.

Photo: Kate Wilson

3.

Photo: Kate Wilson

4.

Photo: Kate Wilson

