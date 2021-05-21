Amazing photos of well-known Crawley family found in Cornwall
An amazing photo album of treasured memories from a well-known Crawley family has been discovered by a woman in Cornwall.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:50 am
Kate Wilson, from Looe, found the album when her father was sorting through her grandmother’s belongings a few years ago, and she is now looking to reunite the album with the living relatives of the Crawley-based Nightingale family.
A selection of the photos, dating back to 1934, can be viewed here.
