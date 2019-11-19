Amberley Museum celebrates its 40th anniversary with special exhibition
Celebrations were had at Amberley Museum which launched a special exhibition to mark its 40th anniversary.
A new exhibition, Meet the Workers… what it was like to work in the Amberley Chalk Pits?, was opened at the weekend by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, as part of the celebrations which also included expert talks on the Chalk and Lime industry, trails, guided tours and children’s activities.
Opening of new exhibition - Meet the Workers - what it was like to work in the Amberley Chalk Pits? - at Amberley Museum by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex and 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-191118-181438008
Opening of new exhibition - Meet the Workers - what it was like to work in the Amberley Chalk Pits? - at Amberley Museum by Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex and 40th anniversary celebrations. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.. SUS-191118-181427008