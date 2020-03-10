Anti-drone equipment bolstered at Gatwick Airport

New anti-drone equipment has been installed at Gatwick Airport.

The equipment is boosting multi-million-pound Armed Forces-standard technology first brought in after drones caused chaos at the airport in December 2018.

New anti-drone equipment has been installed at Gatwick Airport SUS-201003-094146001

Flights were suspended after Sussex Police received 129 separate reports of drone activity at the time.

A Gatwick spokesman confirmed today that new equipment had been installed.

He said: “The airport invested several million pounds to ensure it is equipped to the level provided by the Armed Forces and this was in place within days of the main drone incident on 19-21 December 2018.

“This new equipment bolsters the existing detection and safety protocols that the airport already had in place, which were effective in ensuring the safety of our airfield and passengers during the incident.

“The airport will not comment further on the specifics of the anti-drone technology in place.”