Appeal for missing Horley man who has links to Cuckfield

An appeal has been issued by Surrey Police to help find Stanley Longhurst, who has gone missing from his home in Smallfield, Horley.

Stanley, or Stan, 53, was last seen around 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday May 2), and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Stan is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, unshaven, with grey short hair. He has tattoos on his arms.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

He is believed to be driving a black BMW with the registration FM06 WMG.

Stan has links to the Cuckfield area.

Officers are out searching for Stan but we would ask anyone who has seen him, or with any information which could help us, to call us straightaway on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19098870.