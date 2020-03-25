Appreciation dinner held for Crawley armed forces members and veterans

Members of the armed forces and veterans took part in an appreciation dinner including a 94-year-old who fought during the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The three-course meal was held at the New Moon pub and those attending included Jimmy Justice, who earned a Legion d’honneur medal, the highest military award given by the French Government, for his efforts on D-Day.

Also in attendance was James Cobby, a Green Beret veteran who is now confined to a wheelchair. There were 33 members of the armed forces and veterans who attended.

The meal was organised by Lakiem Khan of Metro Cars and Paul Gooderson from Crawley’s Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club.

Paul has been running the club alongside his wife Jane Gooderson. Lakiem phoned Paul and they decided to organise the meal together. Lakiem was able to help organise the three-course Indian cuisine and paid for taxis to and from the pub through his company Metro Cars. New Moon landlord Amar Metha generously gave half of the pub space for free for the meal.

Paul said: “It was organised in solidarity and appreciation for the armed forces and veterans in our town. Everyone shared funny stories, upsetting stories and heroic stories alongside lots of tears and lots of laughs. Since we started the breakfast club a total of 15 people have joined.

"I have been working hard for a for a long time in trying to get help, respect and appreciation for the armed forces/vets in our town.”

For more visit:www/afvbc.com/club/crawley