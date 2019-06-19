Are you ready for the Race for Life event in Crawley?

Hundreds of people are set to take part in the annual Cancer Research UK Race for Life event this weekend.

And this year for the first time, men, women and children are being invited to join in at Tilgate Park this Saturday (June 22) and Sunday (June 23).

The charity is urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

Last year over the weekend, more than 2,500 women and girls took part and raised a total of £206,000.

In Crawley, there will be the choice to join the 5k or the 10k on the 22nd June or Pretty Muddy 5k, Pretty Muddy 10k or Pretty Muddy Kids on the 23rd June.

Race for Life Pretty Muddy is our brilliant muddy obstacle course which will have you scrambling over the A-frame and crawling through the mud pit.

The kids love this one too, and with a supervising adult can join Pretty Muddy Kids which will see them having fun with friends, all the while helping to raise valuable funds for life-saving research.

You don’t have to be sporty to take part.

You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer

A Race for Life 5k takes about an hour to complete, but there’s absolutely no pressure to finish in a certain time.

It’s about uniting in the fight against cancer - no matter what your pace.

One of the best ways to have fun and raise money for Race for Life is to get together as a group.

If you’d like to take part with a group of friends and family then we have all the information you need.

There are more than 150 Race for Life 5k events across the UK.