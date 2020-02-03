Armed police arrest 3 men on M23 after motorway gun incident

Three men have been arrested on the M23 after a gun incident on a motorway.

The men are in custody after Surrey Police were called following reports that a man had been seen pointing a weapon out of the window of a van on the M4 earlier today (February 3), a spokesman said.

Police

He added: “Armed officers from Surrey and Sussex Police were called to the incident around 9.50am.

“The vehicle, a black Ford transit van, was stopped between junctions 8 and 9 of the M23.

“Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and are currently in custody.”

The van is currently being recovered and the carriageway is expected to reopen shortly, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

