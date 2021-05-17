At long last - Crawley residents back to doing what they love as indoor hospitality reopens in town
People in Crawley can now eat, drink and meet indoors following the latest lockdown easing.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:22 pm
And people couldn't wait to get back to wait they love - whether it be going to bingo, enjoying a drink in a pub or meeting friends in a cafe.
Here are pictures of people enjoying the new rules. Have you enjoyed a drink at a Crawley pub or bar, eaten in a restaurant or met friends for a catch-up at a cafe? Email us your pictures to [email protected]
Page 1 of 3