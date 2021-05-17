Vera Caplehorne, from Northgate was back at Buzz Bingo.

At long last - Crawley residents back to doing what they love as indoor hospitality reopens in town

People in Crawley can now eat, drink and meet indoors following the latest lockdown easing.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:22 pm

And people couldn't wait to get back to wait they love - whether it be going to bingo, enjoying a drink in a pub or meeting friends in a cafe.

Here are pictures of people enjoying the new rules. Have you enjoyed a drink at a Crawley pub or bar, eaten in a restaurant or met friends for a catch-up at a cafe? Email us your pictures to [email protected]

The top 19 restaurants in Crawley as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

These are the Crawley businesses who been given a 5 star food hygiene rating in the last year

Hall & Woodhouse prepares to reopen 52 pubs as restrictions ease

1.

Natalie and Fiona at Buzz Bingo

Buy photo

2.

Jorgia Ponder, with Jenson, Jessica Wood, with Pippa, and Sarah Chorley, with Leo, at CJs Cafe in Three Bridges

Buy photo

3.

Pat 'The Hat' at the Jubilee Oak in the High Street

Buy photo

4.

Brenda and Elaine at Buzz Bingo

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3