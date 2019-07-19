‘Attempted child abduction’ spurs South Downs shopkeepers into action

Local shopkeepers are banding together to offer ‘safe havens’ for children following reports that a man tried to lure a boy into a car in a South Downs village.

Police say they are investigating reports that a 12-year-old boy was approached by a man in a green car outside Storrington’s One Stop shop on Wednesday.

The man, described as having dark hair in a pony tail, was reported to have tried to get the boy into the car offering him sweets.

Now shopkeepers in Storrington say their premises can offer safe places to any child who is worried or feels threatened while out and about in the village.

The traders say they will contact the parents of any worried children who go into their shops for help.

They spoke out on social media after reports of the attempted abduction circulated.

Meanwhile, Sussex Police say that their investigations are continuing into the incident.