They even took the figure of the baby Jesus

The town’s long-standing nativity scene has been heartlessly vandalised, with the vandals even having the audacity to steal the figure of the baby Jesus and donkey.

The nativity scene has stood in the town every Christmas time for the past 60 years and residents aren’t happy that someone has destroyed the heart of Crawley’s festive celebration.

Crawley residents Jeanette and Kevin said: “I’ve been to see the nativity scene every year since I was born in Crawley.

“No-one has ever vandalised it before. It’s terrible.

“Someone has taken the baby Jesus.”

Tony Herbert, resident of Crawley said: "It was with sadness I saw the sorry state of the Nativity Crib which had been vandalised in Queens Square.

"The crib was first installed in the 1950s by the Knights of St Columba and has been part of the Christmas festivities ever since.

"It was a joy to see the little children gathered around the crib looking at the Nativity scene. Hopefully, however, this will not deter the erection of the crib in the future as it is now part of Crawley,s heritage."

A Crawley Borough Council Spokesperson said: “This sort of mindless vandalism beggars belief and has rightly angered local residents.

“Our Community Wardens have made the scene safe and the company responsible for installation will be replacing the glass today.