They even took the figure of the baby Jesus

The town’s long-standing nativity scene has been heartlessly vandalised, with the vandals even having the audacity to steal the figure of the baby Jesus and donkey.

The nativity scene has stood in the town every Christmas time for the past 60 years and residents aren’t happy that someone has destroyed the heart of Crawley’s festive celebration.

Crawley residents Jeanette and Kevin said: “I’ve been to see the nativity scene every year since I was born in Crawley.

“No-one has ever vandalised it before. It’s terrible.

“Someone has taken the baby Jesus.”

A Crawley Borough Council Spokesperson said: “This sort of mindless vandalism beggars belief and has rightly angered local residents.

“Our Community Wardens have made the scene safe and the company responsible for installation will be replacing the glass today.