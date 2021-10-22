Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular baby names in England and Wales in the first year of the pandemic, new figures reveal.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its annual baby name tally today (18 October), revealing the top 100 boys and girls names of 2020 – a period in which parents were told to stay indoors with their newborns, with a lack of support from family and friends as the country faced two national lockdowns.

NationalWorld has analysed the figures to reveal the most popular names in each council area, which you can view in our interactive map below.

Oliver has been England and Wales’s favourite boys name since 2013. Picture: Colin Maynard/Unsplash

But what are the most popular baby names in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex?

In Crawley, Oliver is the most popular boys name - going with the national trend - with 13 babies born with that name, but Amelia is the top girls' name with 12 given that name.

In Horsham, Arthur, which came third nationally, was the top boy with 16 newborns, while Amelia again topped the tree with 10 babies given that name.

In Mid Sussex, it was a tie for boys names with 18 children being called Oliver and Oscar, while the top girls' name, with 15 babies, was Olivia, going with the national trend.

Oliver, George, Arthur, Noah, Muhammad, Leo, Oscar, Harry, Archie and Jack ranked as the 10 most-liked boys names.

This year 4,225 boys born to parents in England and Wales were registered with the name.

Second choice George has moved up seven places since 2010 while Arthur has climbed 79 places to the third spot