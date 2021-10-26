Bewbush Academy to host first bonfire display in 11 years

A new board for the Friends of Bewbush Academy was voted in on October 8 and their first big event is the display, which will be held on the playing fields.

As well as a bonfire and fireworks, there will be a fire performer, a dance crew, food, drink and candy floss.

One of the new board members Mercy Dalgetty has been overwhelmed with the response so far.

Bewbush Academy will be holding their first bonfire display for 11 years on Saturday, November 12. Picture by Steve Robards

She told the Observer: "People are really excited. Tickets have only been on sale for a few days and we have already sold more than 300 tickets. We can't wait for the event."

There is also a competition for children to draw a poster for the event. The winner will get a prize and will hit the red button to start the fireworks.

Gates open at 6pm with the fireworks starting at 7.15pm. The evening will end at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale just for pupils and parents but after November 3, any left will go on general sale online and at the school.