Blakedown Landscapes pleased to be a sponsor of Crawley Community Awards

Blakedown Landscapes is very pleased to be given the chance to sponsor the community awards.

It’s great to see people from the community getting recognised for their hard work and dedication in helping others.

Having the chance to be part of celebrating these people is a great honour for our company and being able to give back to the community we enjoy working with.

We are a multi award-winning landscaping company operating throughout the UK.

Now in our 50th year, we have extensive knowledge and experience that spans across all sectors from local authorities, royal parks, commercial developers, schools and universities to high-end luxury developers. Blakedown specialises in delivering high quality landscape construction, environmental improvements, public park restoration, grounds maintenance, and play area construction services.

Working with both local and national institutions, they collaborate with developers and architects to realise projects. They have been involved in several major projects, including the Crossrail Roof Garden, the Great Yarmouth Venetian Waterways, Crawley town centre and RHS Wisley.

Blakedown carefully consider the community in every project that they undertake, viewing their work as a means to unite and rejuvenate urban areas.

History is also of high significance, as many projects require innovative thinking to ensure that a surrounding area is respected, with original heritage maintained to permit the continued legacy of an area. For more information visit: www.blakedown.co.uk

The Crawley Community Awards are hugely popular reflecting the wonderful community spirit that exists in Crawley. The nominations show the appreciation there is for local people who go the extra mile to make a difference to their community.

There is great respect for the hard work, efforts and achievements of those who excel in sport or education or who enable others to excel through coaching, training or teaching.

Nominations are invited for teams and individuals across 16 different categories representing everything from volunteering and charities through to education and sports. Nominees must either live, work, volunteer or study within the district or provide a service open to Crawley residents outside the immediate area.

An independent judging panel will consider all nominations in February and shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend the Awards Presentation Evening at The Hawth in mid-March 2020. Tickets are free of charge. Winners will be presented with a trophy and framed certificate.

The Awards Presentation Evening is always an emotional and humbling evening for everyone lucky enough to be invited to attend. So if you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts or their work in our community, please take a few minutes to complete a nomination. For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org.

Nominations in writing can be sent to: Crawley Community Awards, Crawley Borough Council, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ. To nominate by email or for queries, please email crawleycommunityawards@gmail.com