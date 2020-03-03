Blueprint drawn up for the future of village between Horsham and Crawley

A blueprint for the future of a village between Horsham and Crawley has been drawn up to help shape development over the next decade.

Rusper Parish Council is now inviting members of the public to have their say on how Rusper develops over future years.

Rusper village shop SUS-200303-171041001

It has published a Neighbourhood Development Plan which aims to ‘value, protect and promote the unique rural parish of Rusper.’

The council says that the plan “sets out a vision for the future of the parish and planning policies which will be used to determine planning applications locally.”

The plan advocates making the most of the village’s countryside - set to be flanked by 2,750 new homes north of Horsham - while protecting its open spaces.

It also aims to reduce the amount of traffic and increase footways, cycle routes and bridleways, promote local businesses and support the village shop and local primary school.

It says that new housing development should “only be permitted if it meets some clear community need. This may include improvements to brown field sites and where there is a specific benefit to the parish.”

Copies of the Rusper Neighbourhood Plan are available to view on Horsham District Council’s website at www.horsham.gov.uk/planningpolicy/planning-policy/currentconsultations

People have until Monday April 13 to express their views.