Body found in search for missing Horley woman, Surrey Police confirm

The investigation into her death remains ongoing, however, it is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

In a statement, Surrey Police said: "Following our missing persons appeal for 72-year-old Maria Pereira from Horley, we are sad to confirm that a body, believed to be Maria, was found in the River Mole this afternoon.

"Officers, along with Surrey Search and Rescue, have been searching the river area of Horley since Maria was reported missing on Saturday (3 July). Her body was found by specialist divers this afternoon (7 July).

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this difficult time. Maria’s daughter would like to thank the local community for their support and efforts to help find her.

"There has been an increased police presence in the Church Meadows area of Horley this afternoon which may continue for some time.