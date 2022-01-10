Boris Johnson and family visit West Sussex
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted on a weekend away from Downing Street with his family in West Sussex, according to reports.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:00 am
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:03 am
Mr Johnson was with wife Carrie and two of his children, Wilf and Romy and are believed to have stayed at a house in West Wittering, according to the Daily Mail.
The newspaper said the Johnson's had stayed at a resort at West Wittering, near Chichester.