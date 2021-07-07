Boxing champ in knockout visit to Horsham district day centre
Champion boxer Ben ‘Duracell’ Jones proved himself a knockout when he paid a visit to a day centre for adults with learning disabilities near Horsham.
Ben, from Crawley held multiple world championships in three weight classes during his career and was also ranked world No 4 by the World Boxing Organisation.
Staff and customers at Oaktree Farm Care in Copsale were delighted when Ben chatted and showed them some of his many boxing trophies.
A spokesperson said: “Ben gave up his time and every one of our customers were so amazed to see his title belts.”
Ben competed from 2006-2018 and held multiple world championships in three weight classes: Featherweight, Super Featherweight and Lightweight.
Oaktree Farm Care, which has remained open during the pandemic, helps adults with learning difficulties, autism and other disabilities to gain life skills, independence and confidence.