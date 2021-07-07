Boxing champ in knockout visit to Horsham district day centre

Ben, from Crawley held multiple world championships in three weight classes during his career and was also ranked world No 4 by the World Boxing Organisation.

Staff and customers at Oaktree Farm Care in Copsale were delighted when Ben chatted and showed them some of his many boxing trophies.

A spokesperson said: “Ben gave up his time and every one of our customers were so amazed to see his title belts.”

Boxer Ben 'Duracell' Jones visits Oaktree Farm Care at Copsale

Ben competed from 2006-2018 and held multiple world championships in three weight classes: Featherweight, Super Featherweight and Lightweight.

Oaktree Farm Care, which has remained open during the pandemic, helps adults with learning difficulties, autism and other disabilities to gain life skills, independence and confidence.