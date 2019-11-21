Brave young girl from Crawley who had an eye removed helps re-open an opticians store

A brave young girl who had an eye removed due to a rare form of cancer helped re-open an optician’s store and raise awareness of the condition.

Alicia Ferriera, aged seven, visited Vision Express in East Grinstead to officially cut the ribbon and re-open the store following a refit.

The youngster, who is from Crawley, was aged just two when she was diagnosed with the condition retinoblastoma and had to have an eye removed as part of her cancer treatment.

She visited the store with her mother Laura Belton as special guests of the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust which is a charity partner of Vision Express. Since having her eye removed, the family has kept up regular appointments at The Royal London Hospital, initially every couple of months to now once a year for check-ups.

Laura said: “We found out that Alicia only had retinoblastoma in one eye and it wasn’t genetic. It all happened very quickly. She had the operation just a week after initial diagnosis. Alicia is doing amazingly well and is just like other child at her age.

"She’s been doing karate for a year and a half now and is doing so well with it. She enjoys lots of walks, adventures and park trips and we’ve recently been to Cornwall where she was at the beach every day. Nothing will stop this girl.”

Store manager Paul Lyne said: “It was brilliant to have Alicia and her mother Laura join us. Her story of battling retinoblastoma, and the courage shown at such a young age, is an inspiration to us all.

"We’re proud to support the CHCT and we urge any parents that suspect retinoblastoma or notice any potential symptoms in their child, such as a white glow in their eye in certain lighting conditions or a squint, to visit their local opticians or GP.”

Retinoblastoma is a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer that affects babies and young children, mainly under the age of six. Around 40-50 cases are diagnosed a year in the UK