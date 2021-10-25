British Heart Foundation appeals for volunteers in Crawley

The shop, on The Broadway, is in urgent need of volunteering support from the local community, as it seeks to recover from the pandemic.

Volunteers can get involved in tasks such as telephone and logistical administration, merchandising on the shop floor and answering customer queries.

The charity also offers online roles for those keen on honing their tech skills, by helping to research, photograph and list items for the BHF’s online shop.

The British Heart Foundation is urging people to volunteer at the charity’s store in Crawley, to help raise funds for life-saving research

Behind the scenes volunteers can take on warehouse activities or specialist roles which can provide transferable skills that are perfect for future job applications.

There are also opportunities to become volunteer stock collection drivers, stock generators and volunteer recruiters who get out in the local area.

Sarah Boardman, retail volunteering operations manager at BHF, said: “We would love to hear from those who are looking to support their local community and can offer even just a few hours a week to come and join the team.

"Volunteering at the BHF is a great opportunity to meet new people, boost your confidence, and gain retail experience.

“The gift of time is vital to the BHF as we rely on the generous support of the public. Every hour given will help us raise funds to support people living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

In Crawley there are around 11,000 people living with heart and circulatory disease. This year, the BHF will save around 71,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, by selling over half a million pieces of living room furniture and 14,000 tonnes of preloved clothes.