Building of new Horsham school moves a step closer

Final planning approval has been given for the building of a major new school in Horsham.

Horsham District Council has given planning permission for the design and layout of the school - Bohunt Horsham - to be built on land north of Horsham which is also earmarked for the development of 2,750 new homes.

The final approval follows initial consent granted for the site in 2018.

The new school has been brought forward by the Department for Education in consultation with Legal and General, who are the master developer for the whole of the site.

Bohunt Horsham will provide a nursery for 50 pupils, a primary school for 420 pupils; including a reception, and a secondary school for 1,200 pupils.

The school will also include a separate sports building, multi-use games areas and sports pitches. Works are expected to start on site this spring 2020.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for development Claire Vickers said: “I am delighted that we have achieved this key milestone in the development of a new school for Horsham.

“Horsham district is in urgent need of school places and the new school will go a long way to addressing this need.

“Currently, Bohunt Horsham are in temporary accommodation at Hurst Road, Horsham. It is anticipated that they will move into their brand new accommodation at the North Horsham site in September 2021.”

Sebastian Balcombe, senior land and planning manager at Legal & General, added: “We welcome approval of the planning application for Bohunt Horsham School, which is one of the many benefits of the sustainable new community at land north of Horsham.

“We look forward to working with the relevant authorities to support the delivery of the school as we progress our plans for the first phase of the development.”

Meanwhile, in a separate move, Legal and General have selected housing association Saxon Weald as a partner on their affordable homes programme in the south east.

A spokesman for Saxon Weald - which manages around 6,500 homes across Sussex and Hampshire - said: “The new network of management partners will bring local expertise and established services to support Legal and General in its ambition to deliver 3,000 affordable homes a year across the country.”