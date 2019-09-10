Burglars target villages in string of raids around Horsham

Burglars have targeted a string of villages in the Horsham area over the past week.

In one incident in Storrington, thieves escaped with cash and jewellery after breaking into a house in Palmer Court by smashing patio doors.

Police say that the burglary happened some time between 12.30pm and 10.30pm on September 7.

In another incident in the village, raiders broke into a property in Fryern Road by breaking a window some time during the day yesterday.

Police say it is not yet known if anything was stolen.

Jewellery was also stolen from a house in Chestnut Walk, Pulborough, some time between September 7 and 8.

Police say that burglars fled with power tools after forcing open a garage door of a property in Bines Green, Partridge Green, in the early hours of September 3.

Tools and a motorbike were stolen when burglars broke into the garage of a property in Picts Lane, Cowfold, on September 4.

And thieves stole a passport when they broke into a house in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath, after smashing a window.

Police say the theft happened between 8.30am and 3.30pm yesterday.

In an earlier break-in on September 4, burglars stole a lawn mower and hedge trimmer from a house in Rowhook Hill, Rowhook.