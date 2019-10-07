Campaigners canvass views over Gatwick expansion plans

An environmental group campaigning against the expansion of Gatwick Airport is canvassing public views in a series of roadshows.

Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - has organised a survey to gauge views on the airport’s new masterplan for development.

The survey is being randomly circulated throughout Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex and Surrey. It will also be available at more than 20 roadshow and pop up events during October and November.

A pop up is being held at Wisborough Green, opposite the village shop, at 9am on October 12; another will be held outside the village shop at Kirdford at 10.30am, and at 12noon on the green opposite the village shop at Plaistow and Ifold.

Another event will be held in Crawley High Street between 11am and 2pm on October 19 with a further pop up being held outside the village shop in Rusper from 10am-11am on October 26.

A roadshow will be held between 9.30am-11am outside the village shop in Warnham on November 2 with another event being held near the village shop in Loxwood from 12 noon - 1pm.

There will be a stall at Horsham’s Carfax all day on Novermber 9 with a further pop up event outside the Red Lyon pub, Slinfold, from 10am-12pm on November 30.

See https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/R9N2WTV