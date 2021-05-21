Can you help reunite this photo album with well-known Crawley family?

Kate Wilson, from Looe, found the album when her father was sorting through her grandmother’s belongings a few years ago.

What she discovered was a treasure trove of photos and memories from the Crawley-based Nightingale family dating back to 1934.

And now Kate is searching for living relatives of the family so she can return the precious album.

Kate Wilson, from Looe in Cornwall, is looking to get in touch with the living relatives of the Nightingale family from Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Kate Wilson

She said: “I am not sure how long they had had the album, but I have had the album about a year, from my dad trying to find the family to pass it back to.

“I have searched the internet and seen that they were a very wealthy and well-known family in the area, but I can’t trace any living relatives.”

After visiting the website screenarchive.brighton.ac.uk, Kate discovered a collection of films by amateur film-maker Percy Nightingale.

The majority of the footage shows the Nightingales throughout the 1920s and 30s and offers a record of the family at their Crawley home ‘Hazeldene’.

Archive footage has shown that the Nightingale family were an affluent family

Kate also learned that her great aunt Nellie worked for the family.

She added: “My great aunt Nellie was a ladies maid or companion or similar for the family, but I would love to find out more about her.

“Nellie was my grandpa’s sister. He died almost 30 years ago and Nellie sometime before then. My granny is still going, age 97.”

Kate is now determined to return the album.

The Nightingale family were also heavily involved in with the local orchestra of the time

She said: “We would love to get this album back to the relatives. It has lots of family pictures and also of the orchestra that they were associated with.”

Can you help Kate find the living relatives of the Nightingales?