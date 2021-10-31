Car fire breaks out at services near Crawley
A car fire has broken out at a service station near Crawley.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 6:23 pm
Mid Sussex Police posted about the blaze on social media at 5.47pm today (Sunday, October 31).
A police spokesperson said, “Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on scene at Pease Pottage services dealing with a car fire.
“Building evacuated currently. Please avoid.”
Sussex Police and the fire service have been contacted for more information.