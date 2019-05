Firefighters are tackling a car on fire on the A23 in Bolney, near Haywards Heath.

According to traffic reports, the A23 is blocked northbound due to the car fire, between the A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross, Bolney) and B2115 (Warninglid).

The A23 in Bolney is blocked following the car fire

Police have held traffic whilst fire services extinguish the car that is on fire, traffic reports say.

The incident is affecting all traffic heading towards Crawley.