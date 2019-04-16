CCTV images released after two men approach children near Horley

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after a group of young children were engaged in conversation by two men in a park in Smallfield, near Horley, on Sunday afternoon (April 14).

The five children were playing in the park in Broadbridge Lane at the junction with Weatherhill Road around 3.30pm when the interaction took place.

The first man is described as dual heritage, around 30 years, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and was wearing black and red trainers, light grey jogging bottoms and a grey hooded tracksuit top.

The second man is described as white, in his late 20s, 5ft 8in tall, of a skinny build, with mousey-brown hair and a goatee and moustache. He was wearing blue jeans, a black bomber jacket and a chunky, expensive-looking watch on his left arm.

The men are believed to have been driving a white Peugeot transit van.

Surrey Police say a number of enquiries have already been carried out and the investigation remains ongoing.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence to come forward straightaway as you may have information which could help us. If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting crime reference number or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore quoting reference PR/45190038866.

“You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”