Celebrities to take part in Horley football match to raise funds for Crawley charity

The match is being organised by Sellebrity Soccer and will take place at The New Defence on Sunday (August 15) with doors opening at 1pm and kick-off at 3pm.

Celebrities taking part are set to include Danny Dyer, Shane Ward, Dean Gaffney, Chunks, James Argent and many more.

It will raise money for Crawley-based charity the Mark Lay Foundation.

Some of the stars taking place in the match on Sunday (August 15).

The charity supports families who are affected by cancer by providing a financial grant to those who cannot afford to take a holiday or short break.

Another big name attending the event is, TV personality and son of English football legend George Best, Calum Best.

He said in an Instagram post: "This Sunday Horley town 3pm kick-off great celebrity football game going down for for some great charities.

"Make sure you get your tickets - it is a great day out. I wont be playing because I'm injured but I will be there supporting this Sunday. Gates open at 1.30pm, kick-off is at 3pm. We will see you there."

Another celebrity attending on the day is winger Arron Sidewell, known for his role as Steven Beale in Eastenders.

He said: "Doing whatever I can for charity is always a hugely motivating factor and I love playing these games for the football. They're always a great day out.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Horley for the first time and I hope the local area can get behind the match."