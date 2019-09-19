Chance to win £250 with an inspirational image of the South Downs

The clock is counting down to the deadline for the South Downs National Park’s annual photo competition and a chance to win £250.

Judges are looking for inspiring images that capture the beauty of the National Park – all while being active.

An Autumn view in the South Downs courtesy of South Downs National Park Authority

So whether it is walking in the woods, cycling, horse riding, walking the dog, counting butterflies, bird-watching or having a picnic, the judges are looking for images that show people out enjoying the amazing landscape.

Photographs that include people are encouraged, but stunning images of the landscape taken while people are out enjoying the National Park are also welcomed.

First prize is £250, second prize is £150 and third prize is £50.

This year the judges are also looking for images capturing the beautiful wildlife of the South Downs and the winner will receive £100. Entries close at midnight on Friday, October 18, 2019. The images featured here are courtesy of South Downs National Park Authority and aimed at providing some inspiration

Laura Warren, events and engagement officer for the national park, said: “September and early October are a beautiful time of year to take pictures of the national park, with amazing sunsets and an array of colours in the tree scape.

A view of Friston Forest in Autumn courtesy of South Downs National Park Authority

“People may have a picture on their mobile phone of the national park taken over the summer, so please do consider sending it in to our judging team. We’ve had a steady stream of entries so far, but want to encourage more people to make the most of these autumn days and take some great snaps.”

Visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/enter-the-south-downs-photo-competition