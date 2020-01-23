Charity gives Crawley runner its first dedicated place for this year's London Marathon

A charity has given its first dedicated London Marathon place to a member of a Crawley running club

Jigsaw (South East) child bereavement charity has given the place to Ria Beal who runs with Crawley Run Crew running club.

The 24-year-old from Copthorne only took up running two years ago and is delighted to have secured the spot in aid of the East Grinstead based charity.

She said: “I’m 24 and like many people I’ve lost family and friends, but I cannot imagine what it’s like to lose a parent at a young age. The work Jigsaw (South East) does is so important and truly brilliant. I want more people to know about it.

"I suffer with anxiety and panic attacks and it’s been great at helping me de-stress. I started running after losing weight. I began with Parkruns before joining Crawley Run Crew running club. Last year I did the Brighton 10k, Run Gatwick and the Run Reigate half marathon.”

As a regular club runner, Ria’s been following a training plan designed by her coach. She has also been going to Tulley’s Boot Camp to build up her strength and stamina. She said: “I’m surprising myself with the distances I’m running and how great I feel afterwards. No run could give me a bigger buzz than the London Marathon, especially knowing I’m raising money for such a great cause.

"I’ve watched the race on TV every year and have heard stories about not wanting to be overtaken by a white rhino, so that’s definitely one of my goals.”

Sophie Bewley is the fundraising coordinator for Jigsaw (South East). She said: “We’re delighted that Ria is running her first marathon for us. We’re a small charity and we rely on the generosity of people who go above and beyond to help us. We support families during a period of devastation, when they are at their most vulnerable. Ria’s brilliant efforts will help us continue our vital work.”

Ria is targeting a sub-four hour run and she only has one fear: “I’m worried about feeling so drained I cannot finish, although I am very stubborn so am determined not to stop.”

Before the big day Ria is spicing up her fundraising with a curry night. It is being held in Turners Hill on February 18. For more details email: ria.beal95@gmail.com

She hopes the events will help her raise £2000 for Jigsaw (South East). You can support Ria’s fundraising goal here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RiaBeal