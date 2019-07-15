Charity speaks out after Horsham vandalism

A hospice charity is considering ‘further steps’ to protect its art trail after installations were vandalised in Horsham.

Together We Are Strong in West Street was vandalised on Saturday night, leaving the artist devastated.

The sculpture could be out of the trail for more than two weeks

Tom Abbott, head of fundraising at St Catherine’s Hospice said: “It’s really disappointing to hear that the Together We Are Strong heart by Irma Westerdijk that’s featured on our hospice trail has been damaged.

“It appears this happened in West Street on Saturday night. We’ve now reported the incident to the police.”

But this isn’t the first time the art trail has been damaged.

Tom added: “It’s the second heart in Horsham that’s been damaged on our trail.

“We’re currently considering further steps to protect all 26 hearts across the entire trail.

“We’re grateful to the amazing artists who volunteered their time to create our hearts, and the sponsors who’ve generously funded each one. Thanks to them, our trail has already raised more than £100,000.

“Each heart will be auctioned following the end of our public trail, so it’s really important that each heart is kept in good condition.”

Tom praised the people of Horsham for being ‘wonderful supporters’ of the hospice.

He said: “It’s been lovely to see so many local people enjoying our HeART to Heart trail and engaging positively with the stunning hearts on display.

“We’ve really enjoyed seeing lots of people’s comments and pictures, and it’s been particularly moving to hear that some of our patients have been visiting the hearts too.

“We hope everyone will remember why the hearts are in place and respect the amount of love, care and work that has gone into them.”

The charity is still searching for volunteer ambassadors for the trail.

To find out more or to make a donation to support the hospice see www.stch.org.uk/hearts

