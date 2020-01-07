Charity warns families in Crawley will be forced to sacrifice groceries to afford their rent

Families in Crawley will be forced to sacrifice a huge proportion of their grocery shopping so they can pay the rent.

The warning comes from the homelessness charity Crisis which is calling on the Government to increase investment in housing benefit.

It has published figures demonstrating the amount people would have to forego on their food shop so they can pay their rent. They charity says this is because the current level of housing benefit does not cover the true cost of rent.

The data shows there are huge swathes of England where the housing benefit shortfall equates to at least a quarter of the national average weekly food shop (£59) for a small family (two adults and two children).

In Crawley, the average weekly rent of the cheapest third of two-bedroom properties available in the town is £218.63 compared to the average housing benefit of £197.12, leaving a shortfall of £21.51.

This would leave weekly shop money of £37.49 when the average shop is £59. This equates to a small family having to give up 36 per cent of their grocery bill so they can cover the rent.

In outer East London, the average weekly rent for a two-bedroom property is £299.18 compared to housing benefit entitlement of £243.56, leaving a shortfall of £55.62, the equivalent of 94 per cent of the total food bill.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Crisis, said: “A safe and stable home is fundamental to our dignity and humanity. But every day, we hear of people becoming homeless or being pushed to the brink of losing the roof over their heads because of the constant pressure of trying to cover the cost of their rent.

"Paying the rent means families have no option but to make huge sacrifices on other basic necessities. We cannot let this continue. Housing benefit is an important tool and could be the quickest and most effective way to prevent homelessness.

“But due to years of cuts and freezes it simply does not cover people’s rent. With the right policies and investment, we can end homelessness.”