Charity Christians Against Poverty have set up a free to join job club and debt management service in Crawley

The meeting showcased the very best of Crawley and it was clear to see the hard-work and dedication that the team at Crawley CAP centre and volunteers have invested in the people of this town.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the end of the government’s furlough scheme, many people in Crawley have found themselves out of work.

Volunteers and local guests at the event, which included MP Henry Smith and Councillor Peter Smith

This can lead to debt, which puts a strain on every aspect of life. Crawley CAP centre aims to help people get back into work and avoid the trappings of debt.

CAP also understands the challenges of living on a low income and offers a friendly place where you’ll gain practical skills and discover new ways to live a brighter future.

Adenike Johnson from Crawley CAP centre summarised it well when she said: “Crawley is such a special place, not just locally but internationally as well.

One of the main speakers from the event

“No matter who you are, Crawley CAP centre is here to help.”

There was a fantastic community spirit in the room as we were shown a presentation on how the pandemic has really hit the people of Crawley the hardest.

Christians against poverty offer a range of different services to the local community, which includes a job club that helps job candidates to improve essential skills in finding a job, such as CV writing, interview technique and the value of volunteering.

They also offer other help in the form of debt advice, life skills training, a breakfast morning, Christmas donations and so much more.

One of the main organisers, Adenike Johnson speaking at the event

This service is designed to help give the people of Crawley a brighter future.

The event was attended by the team at Employee Crawley, MP Henry Smith and Councillor Peter Smith.

Cllr Smith talking about the event said: “Really good to see an organisation that is working to help unemployed Crawley people and complements the hard-work of Employ Crawley. Crawley needs all the support it can get.”

If you would like to find out more about CAP and the work they do, please visit capuk.org