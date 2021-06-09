St Bart's Church, in Church Road, Horley, is one of the oldest buildings in the town and there has been a Rector in post for over 800 years and the first rector was in 1218.

The parish team started a Just Giving page to raise money and the Good News Group at St Francis' Church, on the Balcombe Road, came up with the idea of undertaking a sponsored walk around Earlswood Lakes.

Revd Canon Les Wells, Rector of the Horley Parish Team, said: "The Church spire and roof at the church is need of repair, the shingles are falling off the spire and the roof need attention.

"The overall project will cost over £500,000, but we are undertaking the project in two phases. Phrase one the Spire which we plan to start work next Spring April 2022."

They have exceeded their target of £500 are currently at £735 and the Just Giving page will be open for another week.

Mr Wells said: "The Good News Group at St Francis' came up with the idea themselves of undertaking a sponsored walk around Earlswood Lakes after they have visited the Lakes last Autumn 2020.

"Penny Lochead and Carolyn Thorpe are the leaders of the youth group at St Francis' Church and I was delighted to be able to join them for the walk on a Sunday 6 June.

"I commend these young people because of their initiative and view on the value of keeping our historical heritage alive but also for their faith."

If you would like to donate, please visit the Just Giving page here. Pictured below are the youngsters on their walk.

1. Ready for the sponsored walk

2. Youngsters ready for their walk

3. Good News Group leaders Penny Lochead and Carolyn Thorpe

4. Feeding the swans on the sponsored walk around Earlswood Lakes