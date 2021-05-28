Churchill cigar butt sold in Sussex for £3,500
A cigar butt thrown away by Winston Churchill was sold at a Sussex auction this week for £3,500.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:34 am
The half-smoked cigar went under the hammer at Bellmans auction house in Wisborough Green.
The cigar was tossed aside by Churchill in the 1940s and picked up by a Scotland Yard police officer who was escorting the war-time leader.
The cigar has remained in the policeman’s family ever since.
The 7cm long butt was expected to fetch around £800 before going under the hammer for £3,500.
A pair of Churchill’s velvet slippers were sold by Bellmans in March for £40,000.