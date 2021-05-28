Churchill cigar butt sold in Sussex for £3,500

The half-smoked cigar went under the hammer at Bellmans auction house in Wisborough Green.

The cigar was tossed aside by Churchill in the 1940s and picked up by a Scotland Yard police officer who was escorting the war-time leader.

The cigar has remained in the policeman’s family ever since.

Churchill's half-smoked cigar

The 7cm long butt was expected to fetch around £800 before going under the hammer for £3,500.